GOODRIDGE, Elaine M. September 06, 1931 - July 02, 2019 Elaine passed away on July 2, 2019. She spent her early days in the close-knit farming community of Sceptre, Saskatchewan. Through a network of family support, Elaine completed high school in Broadview and Foam Lake. She later enrolled in the University of Alberta Faculty of Nursing. She married and had children shortly after graduating, moving from Alberta to Oregon and then finally to Victoria. Her Sceptre family remained a support throughout, and it was her prairie sensibility that endeared her to all those she met, including her Nursing Alumni, the "coffee klatch" and her United Church community. She is predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Nicol McVean; sisters, Kay (Gordon) Schettler and Evelyn Bjarnason and brother Don (Pat) McVean. She is survived by her brother Bruce (Iris) McVean, brother-in-law Bryan Bjarnason, her sons Brad (Anne), Brian and Bruce, and granddaughter Robyn. Elaine will also be missed by many nieces and nephews from Victoria and the prairies. Special thanks to Dr. Michelle Nelson for the years of care provided to Elaine. Information on a Celebration of Life to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019

