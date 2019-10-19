McCORQUODALE, Elaine (nee Patterson) Suddenly on October 10, 2019, Elaine passed away in her 82nd year. Born on January 27, 1937 in Dawson Creek, BC, Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Christine Patterson, her younger brother George, and son-in-law Erin. Elaine was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing and spent her career caring for others. Elaine was an avid gardener and loved spending time outdoors. She cherished her walks with her beloved dog Benji along the beaches of Victoria and Mill Bay. Elaine's heart was filled with music, and she was a member of several choirs over the years. Elaine was a generous supporter of several charitable organizations including the S.P.C.A and the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. Elaine is survived by her three children, Heather, Doug, and Louise (Chad), and her much loved grandchildren, Hailey, Laura, Colleen, Abigail, and Jude. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019