JACOBS, Elaine Naomi 1934 - 2019 Much beloved, Elaine Naomi Jacobs, slipped gently away at home, surrounded by her adoring family and best friend, Eraine. She was a gentle soul, filled with love, light, acceptance and goodness. She was a journalist, a business woman, a world traveler, and a voracious reader. Elaine was the cherished mother of Mandy, Diane, (Art), and Portia Caroline and proud grandmother of Nick (Michelle), Travis (Anj), Justin (Tom), and Alexai. She is also survived by sister Jacqueline (George), brother Peter (Chris) and her beloved nephews. "We will not cry because you are gone, but instead smile because you were here." You are now dancing with the other angels.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019