Elaine passed away after a short stay in the Chilliwack Hospital. Elaine was a former long time resident of Victoria. Predeceased by her husband William Keith. Will be greatly missed by daughter Sharon (Ed), son Wayne (Cheryl), and grandsons Brett and Shawn. She touched the lives of many, many friends and relatives. Celebration of Life to be held at
Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites
4670 Elk Lake Dr.
Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM
In lieu of flowers please donate in Elaine's memory to the CNIB or charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 21, 2019