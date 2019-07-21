Elaine P. Dornan (February 28, 1921 - June 22, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine P. Dornan.
Obituary

Elaine passed away after a short stay in the Chilliwack Hospital. Elaine was a former long time resident of Victoria. Predeceased by her husband William Keith. Will be greatly missed by daughter Sharon (Ed), son Wayne (Cheryl), and grandsons Brett and Shawn. She touched the lives of many, many friends and relatives. Celebration of Life to be held at

Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites

4670 Elk Lake Dr.

Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM

In lieu of flowers please donate in Elaine's memory to the CNIB or charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.