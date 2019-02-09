Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HASLER, Elaine Patricia October 23, 1944 - January 30, 2019 Elaine was born to Capt. William and Norah Jarvis in Wallasey, England. She grew up sailing around Hilbrey Island and forever kept the sea in her heart. Elaine moved to Vancouver in 1966 where she married Paul and raised her family. She is survived by her two children, Vicki and Julian (Brittany). Elaine was a homemaker, wife, and proud mother. She had home-based businesses, worked as an insurance agent, and was an accomplished artist. In 2003 Elaine moved to Victoria where she continued to work in insurance, pursue her passion for art, and play in her garden that she called her "sandbox". Elaine was an active member of the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, and a volunteer at the Costume Museum at Government House. Her gentle spirit, soft strength, kind smile, and loving heart will be so missed by all who knew her, but especially by her children and grandson, Hudson. Special thanks to the staff of the BC Cancer Clinic, Dr. Atwell for his kind guidance and counsel throughout Mum's illness, and her family and friends for their loving support. Details of her Celebration to Life to follow. Those who wish may donate in Elaine's name to the Canadian Cancer Society.





