It is with much sadness to announce that Elaine passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital from complications of a stroke.



Born in Digby, N.S. to Evelyn and Wilfred Muise, she is predeceased by her husband Cornelis (Cees), and survived by her sister Annette Evers, son Clay (Stacey), daughter Roelonda (David) and grandchildren Melissa, Jason, Heidi, Jessica and Scott, as well as 5 great-grandchildren.



A dedicated wife and mother, Elaine was a champion of all creatures great and small. She was a gifted painter with an awesome ability to express a keen insight about life in her artwork. She will be missed by many and lovingly remembered.

