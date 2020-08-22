Elaine S. Crane nee Sproxton born in Victoria B.C. passed away suddenly but peacefully on August 8, 2020. Predeceased by her father Doug and daughter Debbie.



Lovingly remembered by her mother Alma, son Dan (Cherie), grandchildren Chelsey and Trey, brother Doug (Jo-Anne), sister Lorrie (Derek) and nieces and nephew Nadine (Jaydon), Angela and Jon.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA in memory of Elaine. Private service.



" You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts".



