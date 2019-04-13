Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Sandra Aspestrand. View Sign

ASPESTRAND, Elaine Sandra Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 in Victoria Hospice after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Esquimalt on May 24, 1947 to Clyde and Ellen Dickinson. Elaine was predeceased by her parents and husband of 42 years, Sven. Survived by brothers Graham (Orowan) and Gordon (Thip), sisters-in-law Helene Marshall (Gary) and Susanne Ventura (Frank), nephews Dan Marshall (Mary) and Bryn Aspestrand (Fiona), nieces Susan Winther (Ivan) and Katrina Dickinson, grand nephews Tyler and Kevin Winther, Ali Neseh Jase, Clayton Marshall, Reid Aspestrand and grand niece Jasmine Marshall. To her family and friends Elaine was a vivacious, spirited fashion diva with a wicked sense of humour. To her countless elementary school children she was Mrs A., a favourite teacher who truly cared for her students and loved her work as an educator. Elaine enjoyed dining out, shopping for shoes and travelling the globe with a boundless enthusiasm for life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family is greatful for the care and support from Drs. V. Bernstein and A. Walton, VIHA, Bayshore Healthcare, the Red Cross and the great comfort provide by Victoria Hospice. No flowers please. Celebration of Life details will follow shortly.





