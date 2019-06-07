It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Eleanor Isabelle Riddell (nee Eykelbosh) on May 30, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Norma, Enid (Eric) and Ardith (Chris), grandchildren Fraser, Trevor, Marshall and Holly in addition to her brother Roy, sisters in-law Marce and Isabelle, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Jim in 1992 and brother George in 2016. Eleanor was proud to be born in Canmore, Alberta and lived in Alberta until 1967 when she moved with her husband and kids to Victoria, BC where she remained for the rest of her life. We'll always remember our Mom for her upbeat personality and love and support. A sincere thanks to the excellent ambulance attendants and doctors, nurses and health care aides at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

