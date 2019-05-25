Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Isabelle Dalman. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

DALMAN, Eleanor Isabelle August 31, 1935 - May 16, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nana, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is now together again with her husband Norman, beloved daughter Wendy Fuller and her parents Rob and Dorothy Smale. Nana will be forever missed by her son Tim, daughters Kim Maurer (Keith), Cher Boynton (David), son-in-law Michael Fuller (Wendy, deceased), grandchildren Andrew Maurer (Jen), Angela Dalman, Kristy Dalman, Amber Fuller, Erin Doyle (Collin), Melissa Gibson (Jonny), James Maurer (Renee), and Amanda Fuller. Great-grandchildren Colval, Kaitlyn, Abi, Mikaela, Shyann, Kylie, Austin, Paige, Destiny, Lexi, Trinity, Cameron, Patience, Mya, Benjamin, and Ava. Sisters Louise Davies (Lorne), Irene Burdge (Jack, deceased), Audrey Smale, and Roberta Lorenzo (John) and numerous other relatives and friends. Nana always put others first, caring and loving, right in the thick of what makes a family a family. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 AM at Eastern Star Hall on 3281 Harriet Road, Victoria, BC. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to the British Columbia Lung Association, the BC Cancer Foundation or Cystic Fibrosis Canada. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation of the staff of Victoria General Hospital for their excellent care of Mom while she was in their care.







