PLOTNIKOFF, Elena It is with great sorrow & aching hearts to share the passing of our dearest mother, sister, grandmother, aunt & friend Elena Plotnikoff on May 12th, 2020. She leaves behind her children: Kathy (Dave), Rick (Hilde) & Luba (Bill); 7 grandchildren; & 3 sisters. As a successful realtor for 40+ years, our mother had an unshakable positive attitude toward life, an incredible amount of energy & loved her family more than anything. In lieu of flowers, Mom would want donations made to the local Food Bank. Love you always & forever Momma!!!" R.I.P https://www.pacificcoastcremation.com/elena-plotnikoff/
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 31, 2020.