Elena Plotnikoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLOTNIKOFF, Elena It is with great sorrow & aching hearts to share the passing of our dearest mother, sister, grandmother, aunt & friend Elena Plotnikoff on May 12th, 2020. She leaves behind her children: Kathy (Dave), Rick (Hilde) & Luba (Bill); 7 grandchildren; & 3 sisters. As a successful realtor for 40+ years, our mother had an unshakable positive attitude toward life, an incredible amount of energy & loved her family more than anything. In lieu of flowers, Mom would want donations made to the local Food Bank. Love you always & forever Momma!!!" R.I.P https://www.pacificcoastcremation.com/elena-plotnikoff/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved