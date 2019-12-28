Eleni Papaloukas

Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown
#1 - 1315 Cook Street
Victoria, BC
V8V 4A3
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

PAPALOUKAS, Eleni (Helen) January 7th, 1935 - December 14th, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our family's matriarch. She was an amazing and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (yiaya) and aunt. Helen leaves her loving husband of 60 years, Loukas, her true love. Helen arrived in Canada on July 27, 1959 and after knowing Loukas for 4 days, they married on August 1, 1959. They lived and worked together for those 60 years. Helen leaves her 3 children, John (Marvalee), George (Ann) and Aspasia; grandchildren, Nicholas, Broden, Loukas, Alexander and Apostolos. Helen gave everything she had to everyone. She would give you the shoes off her feet if you didn't have any. She had a beautiful spirit and was very giving and very caring. She leaves a big hole in our hearts. A Service will be held at Ypapanti Greek Orthodox Church of Victoria at 4648 Elk Lake Drive, December 30, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by Burial at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
