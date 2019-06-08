Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elfie SCHMIDT. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elfie (Elfriede) Schmidt (nee Kopp) on May 15, 2019. She is survived by Herbert, her loving husband of 68 years, her daughters - Silvia, Romy and Patricia, son - Charles, her grandchildren - Cory, Dene, Jon, Sean, Dustin and Katie, and many great grandchildren.



Elfie was born on March 28, 1932 in Augustdorf, West Germany. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 with her husband and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years in their new homeland.



She was a beautiful, kind and generous woman who loved life and spending time with her family and friends. Definitely a "people person" she always had a smile and twinkle in her eye that would light up a room.



May she forever rest in peace knowing that she is dearly loved and missed by her family and friends.



A Private Celebration of Elfie's Life will be held at a later date.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elfie (Elfriede) Schmidt (nee Kopp) on May 15, 2019. She is survived by Herbert, her loving husband of 68 years, her daughters - Silvia, Romy and Patricia, son - Charles, her grandchildren - Cory, Dene, Jon, Sean, Dustin and Katie, and many great grandchildren.Elfie was born on March 28, 1932 in Augustdorf, West Germany. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 with her husband and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years in their new homeland.She was a beautiful, kind and generous woman who loved life and spending time with her family and friends. Definitely a "people person" she always had a smile and twinkle in her eye that would light up a room.May she forever rest in peace knowing that she is dearly loved and missed by her family and friends.A Private Celebration of Elfie's Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close