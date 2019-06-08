It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elfie (Elfriede) Schmidt (nee Kopp) on May 15, 2019. She is survived by Herbert, her loving husband of 68 years, her daughters - Silvia, Romy and Patricia, son - Charles, her grandchildren - Cory, Dene, Jon, Sean, Dustin and Katie, and many great grandchildren.
Elfie was born on March 28, 1932 in Augustdorf, West Germany. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 with her husband and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years in their new homeland.
She was a beautiful, kind and generous woman who loved life and spending time with her family and friends. Definitely a "people person" she always had a smile and twinkle in her eye that would light up a room.
May she forever rest in peace knowing that she is dearly loved and missed by her family and friends.
A Private Celebration of Elfie's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019