Elfreide Lippa

LIPPA, Elfreide (nee Waschulewski) Born in Germany, May 11, 1925, Elfie passed away peacefully at Heights Elder Care Home on June 4, 2020. She married George Lippa in Germany and immigrated to Canada 1961. First living in Dauphin, Manitoba and then Victoria, BC. She is survived by son Thomas and wife Lynda (nee Clarke), grandchildren Heidi, great-grandchildren, Richard, Thomas and Annie; grandson Brent Jackson and wife Jennifer, great-grandchildren, Zoe and Caleb. Daughter Susan Yakubowich and husband Michael, grandchildren Mason, Taylor and Grace. Elfie is also survived by her life long friend Inge Weber and husband Fred of Parkville, BC. She worked at Paul's Restaurant, later at the Coffee House and Lemon Tree Restaurant at Mayfair. Always cheering on her "regulars" and making the "best" drinks in Victoria. She loved her bowling and later was a regular at the Casino. Elfie's wit and good nature will be missed. Funeral Service will be family only. Donations can be made to Gamblers Anonymous.







