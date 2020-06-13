Elfreide Lippa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elfreide's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIPPA, Elfreide (nee Waschulewski) Born in Germany, May 11, 1925, Elfie passed away peacefully at Heights Elder Care Home on June 4, 2020. She married George Lippa in Germany and immigrated to Canada 1961. First living in Dauphin, Manitoba and then Victoria, BC. She is survived by son Thomas and wife Lynda (nee Clarke), grandchildren Heidi, great-grandchildren, Richard, Thomas and Annie; grandson Brent Jackson and wife Jennifer, great-grandchildren, Zoe and Caleb. Daughter Susan Yakubowich and husband Michael, grandchildren Mason, Taylor and Grace. Elfie is also survived by her life long friend Inge Weber and husband Fred of Parkville, BC. She worked at Paul's Restaurant, later at the Coffee House and Lemon Tree Restaurant at Mayfair. Always cheering on her "regulars" and making the "best" drinks in Victoria. She loved her bowling and later was a regular at the Casino. Elfie's wit and good nature will be missed. Funeral Service will be family only. Donations can be made to Gamblers Anonymous.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved