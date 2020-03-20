GABRIEL, Elfriede April 10th, 1931 - March 17th, 2020 In loving memory of Elfriede Gabriel of Victoria, formerly of Toronto and Germany. Daughter of the late Johann and Anna Tluczykont. Loving wife of the late Josef Gabriel of Victoria. Proud mother of Renate Long (Raymond) and Ralph Gabriel. Special grandmother of Lisa Doherty (Michael) and Curtis Long (Karen). Great-grandmother of Charlotte & Archer Doherty as well as Thea, Leona & Ketra Long. Family and friends are invited to Visitation (Viewing) at Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria BC, on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A Memorial Service will take place later this summer. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020