Eli Pasquale left us far too soon at the age of 59. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, Karen, sons Isiah and Manny, brother Vito and sister, Luciana.



Eli was born and raised in Sudbury, ON, to Italian immigrants: Antonio and Adriana Pasquale. He was fiercely proud to grow up in the close-knit Italian community of Gatchel. Eli spent his formative years playing hockey, soccer and basketball. To earn money, he helped his dad with brick-laying jobs and worked delivering food at midnight to nickel miners.



Eli spent countless hours honing his basketball skills at Lockerby High and Laurentian University. He met his university coach, Ken Shields, in Sudbury, who was the LU Voyageurs head coach at that time. When Shields left Sudbury to coach at UVic, Eli soon followed and joined a stellar collection of players who kicked off a collegiate basketball dynasty that ultimately went on to win 7 consecutive national championships.



Eli was a passionately dedicated husband and father who always put his family first. He invariably described the three years spent looking after his boys full time, as the best years of his life. Eli was also a loving son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Eli's work ethic, determination and commitment to excellence was exemplary. From his relentless quest to perfect his basketball skills, to developing basketball programs in the community, Eli worked tirelessly in all areas of his life. No job was ever too big or too small for him; no person was considered unimportant or insignificant. Eli's compassion for people was consistently evident in his daily actions. He was generous with his time and resources eagerly lending a hand to family, friends, co-workers and strangers. Those who knew Eli well, knew he was not just an outstanding athlete but also an exemplary human being. Eli's enthusiasm, positive attitude, work ethic, generosity, and integrity will continue to be a source of inspiration to all who knew him.



Together we mourn the loss of an amazing man. Eli's passing has left an enormous hole in our hearts and in the hearts of the many who loved and admired him. His family, our community, and the basketball world have lost a treasured member. Eli was one of the greats; his legacy will live on and he will never be forgotten.



The family would like to thank Victoria Hospice for the exemplary care received. Kindness and compassion were demonstrated in every action, comment and conversation had with Eli and with his family. They were a source of strength for all of us.



A Celebration of Life/Tribute will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th at UVic's McKinnon Gym: 2:00 pm. Donations to UVic athletics (Eli Pasquale scholarship), KidSport, or Hospice gratefully accepted.

