McGRATH, Elisabeth Jacqueline Born: Kasauli, India, November20, 1928 Our beloved Jacqui left us peacefully, gently and surrounded by family on March 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Col. Francis Scott Maxwell, Mary Eileen Woodward and her brother Nick Newall. She is survived by her sister Denise Richardson, her first husband Michael (Marj), her two daughters, Miranda (Brad) and Jennifer, her four grandsons, Hugh (Caryn), Robin (Keyara), Ryley and Thomas, and her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Raina, Zoe and Julius. Jacqui loved music, art, literature and dance. She travelled most of the world. She had a great love of animals, especially horses. She was trained in occupational therapy in England and worked for many years in various hospitals and clinics in Victoria. She was a beautiful, vibrant and articulate woman who touched so many with her kindness and generosity. She will be missed. Thank you to Ross Place, Beacon Care and her doctors. Jacqui specifically requested no memorials or services. A wake in her honour, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019