Elise Gaunt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Gaunt.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Obituary

GAUNT, Elise April 23, 1931 - June 19, 2019 Mom passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer surrounded by love with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her dear husband Jack in 2010, son Randall in 2017 and by her precious granddaughter Sarah Gaunt in 1981. Elise is survived by her four children: Gary (Andrea), Charmaine (Bill), Traci (Dallas) Landon and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth as well as four beautiful grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many extended family members. Mom's greatest love and joy was her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus. She was the most loving, sweet, caring precious woman that we know. A dear friend once said "When you look up the word "Class" in the dictionary, Elise's name will be there - a picture of class". A Celebration of Elise's Life will be held at Gateway Baptist Church, 898 Royal Oak Avenue, Victoria on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.