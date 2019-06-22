GAUNT, Elise April 23, 1931 - June 19, 2019 Mom passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer surrounded by love with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her dear husband Jack in 2010, son Randall in 2017 and by her precious granddaughter Sarah Gaunt in 1981. Elise is survived by her four children: Gary (Andrea), Charmaine (Bill), Traci (Dallas) Landon and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth as well as four beautiful grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many extended family members. Mom's greatest love and joy was her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus. She was the most loving, sweet, caring precious woman that we know. A dear friend once said "When you look up the word "Class" in the dictionary, Elise's name will be there - a picture of class". A Celebration of Elise's Life will be held at Gateway Baptist Church, 898 Royal Oak Avenue, Victoria on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019