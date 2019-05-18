DE MEDEIROS, Elizabet Conceicao (nee Braga) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our daughter, sister and mother "Liz". Born on September 9, 1966, she passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. She will be missed by her two daughters Jessica and Chelsea; parents Manuel and Maria Braga; sister Natercia (Gil); and brothers Adelio and Vitor (Deanna). A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019