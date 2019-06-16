Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Haynes. View Sign In Memoriam

HAYNES, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (nee Carlow) Dear Mom - Another year has come and gone. Thinking of you always and loving you forever. My Mother, My Angel Once upon a time an angel held my hand, she wiped away my tears and helped me understand. Our time on earth is brief, there's lessons to be learned, each precious day God gives us another page is turned. Every chapter full of memories, times of joy and tears, triumphs and defeats through every passing year. She loved me unconditionally, always by my side, when no one else would listen in her I could confide. With gentle words of wisdom she led me on my way, down the paths of righteousness if ever I did stray. She saw the light in everyone and gave with no regrets, always from her heart, let us not forget. Angels come in many forms, for me it is my mother, with love I cannot say in words, there'll never be another. Every day I turn the page in my heart will ever remain, everything she taught me as I stroll down memory lane. Thank you God for giving me the most priceless of all treasures, help me Lord to keep alive her memory here forever. I pray that I can someday be everything she hoped I would, that she's smiling down from heaven knowing she did good. Missing you more than words can say. Forever thankful that we are surrounded by your love and kindness. Until we meet again, rest in peace, dear beautiful mother. With all over love Mardi and David







