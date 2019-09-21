Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Angeline Underwood. View Sign Obituary









UNDERWOOD, Elizabeth Angeline October 4, 1932 (Sooke, BC) September 18, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by siblings Louie (Barbara) Planes and Raymond (Marjorie) Sam, Ernest (Doris) Perry, Frederick (Marie) Underwood & Everest Underwood. Betty is survived & will be missed by brother Burt (Liz), children Barbara, Angela, Keith (Aileen), Darleen (Scott) Graham, Linda Twinn & Jessica (Doug) & newly found daughter Rose Downey-Scheidt & 2 children the family have not yet found; grandchildren Jason, lana, Meloney, Krystle, Karlee, Kurtis, Cora-Lee, Stephanie, Kristal; 15 great-grandchildren including her little buddy Cassius who brightened her life everyday along with one great-great-grandchild. Betty survived 10 yrs of residential school & at 16 started slinging hash at "The Hash House" at the entrance to Naden & Dockyard. At 18 she left to travel in the States & came back at 25 to care for her mother who had a stroke. After working at Oakland Industries for a couple of years in the late 1950's where they could not keep employees they put her in charge of hiring where she was successful in hiring many permanent workers from her community. When Oakland Industries shut down she immediately went into nursing where she eventually became an LPN. In 1980 Betty won a North American Fish Filleting contest which had her shake hands with The Queen & had them make a plaster mold of her hands which they put in the Royal Museum. Betty was famous for her one liners, her twisted humour, her work ethic but more especially as a sweet, gentle & kind soul. She always had an open door policy for all the youth in the community & no one ever left hungry. Celebration of Life 10am on Mon Sept 23 at Tsawout Gym followed by a luncheon. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019

