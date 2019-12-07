Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Thomson. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Prayer Service 7:00 PM Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Holy Cross Church 4049 Gordon Head Road Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

THOMSON, Sister Elizabeth Ann, SSA (Sister Mary Daniel) 1942 - 2019 Sister Ann died at Mount St. Mary Hospital on December 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Born in Victoria, BC, she was the eldest of 5 children born to Henry and Pearl (Hartney) Thomson. Ann graduated from St. Ann's Academy, Victoria, BC. Ann entered The Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Ann in 1960, professing her vows in 1962. She received her B.Ed. at the University of Victoria 1972, her M.Ed. at Boston College in 1977 and her Certificate of Theological Studies at the Jesuit School of Theology, Berkley, in 1987. Sister Ann's gifts of simplicity, humour, and compassion drew people to her. She taught throughout BC and northern Canada, with an emphasis on adult faith education and development. Sister Ann worked with Indigenous and other professional resource people to develop a workshop model for healing and reconciliation called Returning to Spirit that is now used nation-wide. She also helped establish Providence Farm in Duncan. Sister Ann is survived by members of her Religious Community, her brothers Edward (Jeanie), William (Maureen) and Daniel (Ginny), sister-in-law Kathy, many nieces and nephews and friends. Sister Ann is predeceased by her brother Michael (1996). Prayers will be held in the Chapel of Sands Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria, BC on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019

