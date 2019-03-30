GIBSON, Elizabeth Anne (Bette) August 7, 1943 - March 21, 2019 Passed peacefully at the age of 75. She will be greatly missed by husband Bill; sons Michael (Rachelle) and Bob; daughter Mary (Andy); grandchildren Tamara and Coral; sister Trudy (Laurie). She had a great love for the outdoors, and it was a passion that she shared with her family and friends. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation.
