Elizabeth Anne Gibson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Gibson.

GIBSON, Elizabeth Anne (Bette) August 7, 1943 - March 21, 2019 Passed peacefully at the age of 75. She will be greatly missed by husband Bill; sons Michael (Rachelle) and Bob; daughter Mary (Andy); grandchildren Tamara and Coral; sister Trudy (Laurie). She had a great love for the outdoors, and it was a passion that she shared with her family and friends. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation.
logo
Funeral Home
Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.