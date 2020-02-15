Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Martins. View Sign Obituary

MARTINS, Elizabeth Anne (nee Boyd) April 15, 1959 - January 13, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Elizabeth Martins. Lizzie passed away at the age of 60 peacefully at Sooke Hospice after a long battle with lung disease. She was surrounded with dear friends and loving family. Lizzie was born in Brantford, Ontario. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Jim Boyd and Grace Wagar, her brothers Allan Boyd and Randy Boyd and daughter Dawn Martins. She leaves behind her loving husband George Martins, her daughters Delray Boyd and Ashley Vantriet, her son Trevor Martins, grandchildren Max Martins and Annika Soberg, sister Cindy Allen and brother Richard Boyd. Lizzie was an amazing person and had many lifelong friends. She was a woman with many interests and hobbies, she loved knitting, writing, painting, cooking and much more. She was a poet and published her own book called "Fly paper". Lizzie enjoyed going into Sooke to the stores and gabbing with the girls at the cashier tills. She worked in healthcare for 30+ years and loved her job and her co-workers. There aren't enough things to say about what a great person she was. Lizzie truly will be missed by everyone.





