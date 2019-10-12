It is with great sadness that the family of Anne announce her peaceful passing on September 27, 2019 in Victoria Hospice at the age of 69. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Bruce (May 8, 2018). Anne's most cherished times and memories centred around her family. She will be missed by her brother, Geoff (Helen), daughter, Joelle (Blair), son, Geoff (Jackie), grandchildren, Jane, Aaron and Jeremy, brother-in-law, Brian (Karen) and many loved nieces and nephews, as well as treasured family and friends. Her memory will live in our hearts forever. Love you to the moon and back.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019