BARRIERE, Elizabeth (nee Ferguson) Born in Sooke, BC, she passed away peacefully in her home on October 10th, 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly beloved mother of Don (Jeanne), and Ken (Cathy). Cherished grandmother of Derek (Chelsea), Montana (JP), Spencer; and great-grandmother of two. She is predeceased by her husbands Donald McCanse, Maury Johnston, and Harvey Barriere; and by her parents, the Fergusons from Montreal. During her working years, Betty was a nurse at Montreal General Hospital, and later in life, a volunteer at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her, especially Niels Larsen, her special companion. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and interment of her cremated remains will be at a later date in Ottawa, Ontario. Online condolences can be made at sandscolwood.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019