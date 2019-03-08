Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Beatrice (Bea) Traill. View Sign

Elizabeth Beatrice Traill passed away on March 1, 2019, at the age of 84. She leaves behind her three beloved children, Sandra (Myron), George (Susie) and Lois, grandchildren Daniel and Jessica, son-in-law Chris and 3 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Belle, who will truly miss her dear sister. Mom is now at peace with her husband Rodger, sisters Pat, Joan, Peggy, Mille, Pauline, and only brother Tom.



Mom was born in Kamloops, B.C., and as a young child later moved to Victoria.



Mom met her (now deceased) husband Rodger, in 1950 and they later wed in 1955.



Mom worked as a Medical Office Assistant for many years, until the only doctor left retired, at which time Mom also left the practice. Shortly after, she worked part time at Meadow Ridge Nursery. Gardening was one of her passions in life and she was darn good at it. She had the most beautiful landscapes. Unfortunately, in recent years, Mom's gardening was all done on her enclosed patio due to arthritis and back issues.



Mom loved to spend time with family and truly enjoyed her grandchildren and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She would play and entertain them until her stomach ached from laughing.



Mom really enjoyed entertaining, cooking, baking and gardening. She loved it when the family was together on special occasions. Mom was just starting to adjust to being by herself since our father passed away in July 2018 and was enjoying life again. She was getting ready to book a tour of Newfoundland and Labrador, places she always wanted to go.



A service to celebrate Bea's life will be held on March 18 at 1 pm at St. Luke's Church on Cedar Hill Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



We love you Mom and miss you very much.



p.s. Please send us cookies from Heaven

