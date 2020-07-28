Elizabeth BEATTY

We are saddened to announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Elizabeth “Liz” Beatty on the morning of July 23rd at Royal Jubilee Hospital. An effervescent and loving fixture in the town of Sidney and North Saanich’s dog parks, she will be remembered and missed by many.



Liz always led with love. After growing up in Maplewood, NJ, the daughter of Walter and Manie Williams Jr. Her love of fashion led her to a job in New York City and her first husband, Marvin “Nick” Nicholson, a Canadian. They married in the fall of 1967 and shortly after moved to Toronto where they raised three sons: Walter, Marvin Jr. and Peter. Nick and her father tragically passed in short succession in 1980. Ever resilient and loving, she focused on doing her best for her boys. Love followed again in 1985 when she married John Beatty. In the summer of 1987 they moved to Victoria, British Columbia where they both took an active role in the community and building many lifelong friendships. In February of 2009, she endured the passing of her youngest son, Peter. Yet, as always, she led with love and found a way to carry on - keeping him in her heart everyday. In 2017, she became a grandmother for the first time and loved every second of being “Nan”.



Liz found great joy and happiness padding the trails of Horth Hill with her constant companion, Diva - a charismatic standard poodle, along with a group of fellow dog lovers who became the dearest of friends and part of her extended family. She also enjoyed a good game of bridge and played regularly with two groups of friends; Friday was with the Saskatchewan Ladies and the Monday game at the Victoria Golf Club where she proudly “made the frame” a number of times.



If you knew Liz - you knew what love felt like. You knew when she was with you, she was right there: present, engaged, curious and joyous. She loved freely and far. She never missed a chance to do little things that would brighten a moment, a day or a soul.



The family would like to thank all of the health care professionals at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness.



Liz is survived by her sister Stephanie Detjens (John), her sons Walter and Marvin Nicholson (Helen) and her grandsons North and Shepard.



In lieu of flowers or a service during these unusual times, the best way to honor Liz’s memory would be to commit a random act of kindness that brings a smile to you and someone else.



