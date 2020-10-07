CHURCHILL, Elizabeth (Betty) March 27, 1928 - July 27, 2020 Our dear mother, Betty Churchill has peacefully passed at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney, BC. She is now reunited with our dad, Lionel, who passed two years before her. Mom was born Elizabeth Noftall to Maude and George Noftall in Grand Falls, Newfoundland. She was part of a large loving family and would often speak fondly of her childhood in a small company town. After graduating from high school, she took a business course at the convent in Grand Falls. She then moved to St. John's to become a secretary and through her boarding house met a feisty fella, Lionel Churchill. They were married in 1952 and had two children, Barbara and Christopher. They enjoyed many postings through Dad's air force career including Germany, St. John's, NF, Summerside, PEI and Goose Bay, Labrador. In 1967 a posting to Comox, BC was decreed. The family set out in a brand-new Volkswagen from St. John's to drive across Canada with cat and dog on board. Mom and Dad settled into life in Courtenay for forty-nine years. Mom enjoyed her time working at the Courtenay Health Unit making many close friends there. Mom was fortunate to have a long and healthy retirement. There were many holidays in Hawaii, Yuma, Mexico, New Zealand and on cruise ships. Mom loved spending the summers at Tall Timbers at Sproat Lake surrounded by family and friends. Mom loved her family and often expressed that love through her amazing cooking. She made the best cinnamon buns and her Christmas baked ring was a part of our Christmas tradition. She was a wonderful knitter and created many cherished toques and sweaters. She loved her sports. She was a loyal Canucks fan and watched all the tennis and golf major tournaments. She enjoyed her rummoli and euchre card games with "the girls". She is survived by her daughter Barb, son Chris and daughter-in-law Denise (whom she loved like a daughter), grandson Brandon, his wife, Lindsey and her great-grandchildren Mason, Taylor and Carter. She was predeceased by her grandson Kent. We would like to thank the staff at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney for their compassionate care through her final days. A celebration of life will be held when the virus clears.







