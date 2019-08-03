Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Clare (Robb) Bey. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

BEY, Elizabeth Clare (née Robb) It is with heavy hearts that her family announces the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Bey, who died peacefully after a long illness in Saanichton, BC at the age of 73 on the morning of July 24, 2019. The loving daughter of Norman and Dorothy Robb, Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 52 years, Peter, her children, Steven, Jonathan, Christopher, and Jennifer, her six beloved grandchildren, as well her close-knit siblings, Ian, Leslie, Rosemary, Dorothy, and Alan. A life-long lover of music and known for her keen wit, kindness, generosity and respect of others, Liz fostered such qualities in all with whom she came into contact. She will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Dr. Valerie Stoynova for their kind efforts. Elizabeth was never one to stand on ceremony and had requested that no formal service be held. In lieu, her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on August 11th, 2019, at the family home, where she will be remembered fondly by those she has left behind. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be directed to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. To leave a condolence or make a donation, please visit







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019

