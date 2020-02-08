RUSSELL, Elizabeth Clarke December 19, 1935 - January 31, 2020 It is with sadness we announce the passing of Betty. She was born in Fort Vermilion, Alberta and died in Victoria General Hospital. Betty was predeceased by her brother Andrew. She is survived by her brother, Peter (Dee); sister-in-law, Raye and friend Shirley as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Betty worked in many different fields in nursing including Maternity, Public Health, VON, Rehab and Geriatrics. She enjoyed sewing and knitting for herself, her friends and all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and travelling and a good laugh. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Andrew's Cathedral, 740 View Street, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Thank you to all involved with Betty's care at Victoria General Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020