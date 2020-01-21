Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth D. MCCULLOCH. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Harron Funeral Home 5390 Fraser Street Vancouver , BC V5W2Z1 (604)-325-7441 Obituary

The family sadly announces the passing of our beautiful and cherished Mom, Doreen McCulloch. Doreen is now in the arms of her beloved husband Tom who recently passed away on August 18, 2019. The loving, inseparable couple had been married 73 years. Pre-deceased by sister Joan, Doreen is survived by sister Ursula, her five children & spouses-Andrew (Sue), Ellen (Alex), Duncan (Cheryl), Malcolm (Melanie), Sarah - thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Doreen was born in Bootle, Lancashire, England on May 11, 1921. She was the eldest daughter of Andrew Petcovich and Nellie Barber of Liverpool, England, and attended a Catholic Convent School before joining the work force as a clerk/typist for a large firm of food importers. She commuted to work during the war years daily across the River Mersey from her parent’s home in Bebington, Cheshire, serving as a volunteer ambulance assistant during the worst of the bombing on Merseyside. She met her husband Tom during the war years and they married in 1946. It was one of her new Scottish relatives that most adequately described her --“A Wee Smasher!” In 1948 she and her husband landed at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and settled in Canada along with other members of her family.



Doreen’s passion included her family, friends, travel, reading and - Sports! She cheered for the Liverpool Soccer team, Montreal Canadians, CFL both BC and Hamilton, and her big love of the Toronto Blue Jays. Doreen’s devotion to sports was legendary and her sister Ursula, Mom’s children and several grandchildren have a huge love of sports because of their Grandma.



Doreen was the anchor upon which her family depended. She loved to travel and see exotic places, was well read and loved to play bridge and beat her opponents. Even at crib her grandchildren seldom beat her.



A special Thank You to the amazing, loving team at Haven House in Augustine House. Our family is deeply appreciative of your care of Mom and Dad over the years – they did have an amazing life and it was lovely to have them together.



Carry on Captain Tom with your beloved Doreen in your arms and sailing the sea!



Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Ladner - Friday, Jan 24th at 11:00 am

