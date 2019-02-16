WILSON, Elizabeth Emily (nee Pedley) Elizabeth slipped away peacefully on the 11th of February, 2019. She was born on the 22nd of February, 1927 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her beloved daughter, Kay (Glen), Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Harry and their children, Kip (Lucinda), Deborah (Larry), Scott (Rose) and grandchildren. Happily married for 70 years, Elizabeth and Harry moved from Edmonton to Victoria in 1978. Here Elizabeth delighted in the simple and good. Her greatest pleasures were times with her family, and our many pets, gardening, and the warm sunshine and view from her lovely home. Kind, gracious, thoughtful, and humorous, Elsie was a loving soul, she will be remembered and missed by family and friends alike. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, or send donations to support the work of the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcallgardens.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Emily Wilson.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019