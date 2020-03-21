ERICKSON, Elizabeth May 30, 1987 - March 10, 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Elizabeth Ann Erickson. "Lil" as she was affectingly known, was a loving and kind person, beautiful inside and out. She had a great empathy and appreciation for the needs and struggles of others. As a result she spent much of her life volunteering in many different ways in order to help others. Spending time with her family, friends and animals was what she enjoyed most. Elizabeth will be deeply missed by her entire family: parents Paul and Teri Erickson, sister Angela Erickson, brother David Erickson, grandmother Beverley Mountain and all of the rest of her extended family members and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. For now the family welcomes donations to the South Island Centre for Counselling and Training: (https://www.southislandcentre.ca/who-we-are/about-us/ ) in memory of Elizabeth. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020