Together again, at long last, Liz is on her way to meet our Dad, Eddy, the love of her life.



Our dear Mummy slipped away on March 10, 2020 from complications with Alzheimer's Disease.



Born in Scotland, Mum was a devoted navy wife who enjoyed her visits with Dad to see the Admiral.



Wishing her a safe voyage are her children Diane Hill (David), David Bonsor (Betty), Lesley Poulsen (Alfonso) and Mark Bonsor (Lisa).



Also cheering her on via semaphore flagging are grandchildren Susan Taylor (Jason), Karen Hill (Steve), Tristan Bonsor (Aurielle), another Mark Bonsor (Cori), Erik Bonsor (Kayla), Laurel Bonsor and Scott Bonsor.



On the starboard side are great-grandchildren Liam and Riley Taylor as well as Jace and Libby Bonsor. On the way is Baby Boy Bonsor who will hoist the anchor.



We want to thank Dr. Wray and The Sidney Care Home for their kindness and great care of our Mum. Special thanks to Carolyn Anderson for all those Tuesday visits that Mum always looked forward to.



Rather than a service we will be having a private family gathering.



In lieu please consider a donation to The Alzheimer Society of B.C.



We all love you so much "Mummmmy" and will miss you.



Always in our hearts.

