Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Grassick. View Sign Obituary

GRASSICK, Elizabeth Elizabeth Grassick, formerly Harding, passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1930 in Winnipeg Manitoba. Elizabeth moved with her parents Christy and Augusta Harding to Victoria as a young girl, where she attended St. Anne's Academy from kindergarten through grade 12. A year or two at Victoria College preceded Elizabeth going into training at St. Joseph's General Hospital. As a nurse she would eventually marry Ross Sinclare, who as a doctor had privileges at St. Joseph's Hospital. During her working life, Elizabeth was involved in nursing and was the head nurse for the nuns at their retirement home also in the Victoria area for many years. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Christopher Sinclare, his wife, Pene, and Christopher's children, Spencer, Kristin and Chelsea. With thanks to Kristin, there are also two grandchildren, namely Kennedy (age 3) and Sutton (age 2 weeks). The family wishes to thank the staff at Mount St. Mary's Hospital for taking such good care of Elizabeth during her final few years. Condolences may be offered to the family at







GRASSICK, Elizabeth Elizabeth Grassick, formerly Harding, passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1930 in Winnipeg Manitoba. Elizabeth moved with her parents Christy and Augusta Harding to Victoria as a young girl, where she attended St. Anne's Academy from kindergarten through grade 12. A year or two at Victoria College preceded Elizabeth going into training at St. Joseph's General Hospital. As a nurse she would eventually marry Ross Sinclare, who as a doctor had privileges at St. Joseph's Hospital. During her working life, Elizabeth was involved in nursing and was the head nurse for the nuns at their retirement home also in the Victoria area for many years. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Christopher Sinclare, his wife, Pene, and Christopher's children, Spencer, Kristin and Chelsea. With thanks to Kristin, there are also two grandchildren, namely Kennedy (age 3) and Sutton (age 2 weeks). The family wishes to thank the staff at Mount St. Mary's Hospital for taking such good care of Elizabeth during her final few years. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close