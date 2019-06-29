Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Harvey. View Sign Obituary

HARVEY, Elizabeth April 28, 1932 - June 14, 2019 Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Predeceased by her loving husband Donald and survived by her children Shan and David and granddaughters Katrina and Sophie. Elizabeth also leaves behind her brother David (Sue), relatives in England and many dear friends. Mum spent many years on sabbatical, living in France, Ireland, Spain, Greece and England with her family. Mum was an avid golfer, tennis player and in her early days an accomplished ballet dancer, performing with the Ballet Rambert. Starting the first travel agency in Aberystwyth (Wales), Mum continued to pursue her travel businesses in Victoria. Mum and Dad moved to Canada in the late 50's, finally settling in Victoria and residing in their family home to date. Mum loved entertaining family and friends in their home. She loved flowers and her garden was her pride and joy. Mum was devoted to her husband and family and she will be sorely missed and remembered by all. The family would like to thank all those involved in her end of life care. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10th at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (2-4pm), 1040 Moss St. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019

