HEWISON, Elizabeth (nee Rae) May 3, 1919 - February 27, 2019 Elizabeth (Betty) passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 with family present. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack and granddaughter, Michelle. Betty is survived by her 5 children, Carol (Chris), Dianne (John), Mike (Dorothy), Gail (Steve) and Chris (Julia); 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also, left to mourn her is her sister, Jean of N.Vancouver; nieces, Dolores and Genny and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. Mum was born and raised in N.Vancouver and came to the Island to attend the Royal Jubilee Hospital School of Nursing in 1938 where as a student, she met our Dad who was visiting a friend in hospital. Family lore has it that he saw her, turned to his friend and said, "I'm going to marry that girl." Which he did, upon her graduation from Nursing. Following stints in St. Thomas, ON and Boundary Bay on the mainland, they made a post-war move to the Island and built their life together here in Victoria. Mum's life was about family and friends and she always cherished time spent with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of the Royal Jubilee Hospital Alumnae until quite recently. Other interests included walking, gardening, a good gossip over tea and a sweetie and playing "Bonco" with the same faithful set of ladies of 50 years. Her spirit and droll sense of humour will be missed. Many thanks go to the staff at Glengarry Hospital for their loving care and attention which made Mum's final years so comfortable and secure. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019