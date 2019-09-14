HUGHES, Elizabeth "Anne" Elizabeth "Anne" Hughes, age 70, of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on September 2, 2019. Anne is survived by her spouse Rick Renshaw, mother Mary Hughes of Kamloops, brother Peter Hughes (Leah Fraser) of Kamloops, nieces Jillian Hughes, Liane Raymond and Shonna Hughes, nephews Chris Hughes and Matthew Hughes. Anne's passing was preceded by her father Melvin Hughes and brother Stephen Hughes. Anne was an avid card player and will be missed at the cribbage and euchre tables. "We love you too". Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019