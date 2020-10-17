Elizabeth Hyde (nee Galbraith), 91, of Victoria BC, died on 10 September with family at her side. Lovingly remembered by daughters Charlotte and Rosamund (Brian), and granddaughters Beth and Venetia. Born to David Dudley Galbraith and Agnes Dorothy (nee Wilkinson) in 1928 in Bushey, Hertfordshire, UK. Elizabeth moved to America in the 1950s after completing her undergraduate degree in History at St. Hugh's, Oxford. With her beloved spouse, (late) John Baskerville Hyde, she raised her family in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where she earned her doctorate in Medieval History. Later she settled in Victoria to enjoy gardening for many years, as well as volunteer work as archivist for the Anglican Diocese of British Columbia. She had a wonderful ability to find fun things to do - making sandcastles, translating Latin cartularies, telling stories to children. In recent months her health declined, and our appreciation goes to all who care for elderly people, especially the dedicated caregivers who helped our Mother. For those desiring, memorial donations to "Our Place Society" would be appreciated.



