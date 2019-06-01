It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother Elizabeth Jean Whitlock. She is survived by her children: Jeff (Carol), Leslie Anne, grandchildren: Simon, Katie (Jason), Alexandria and James (Kyliah), and great granddaughter Winter Rose. Elizabeth "Betty" was born in Cornwall, England and moved to Victoria at aged six months. She graduated from nursing at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in 1947. She married Robert George Whitlock in 1949 and became a homemaker, caring for her family and garden. Mom was an avid gardener from a young age and was an active member of the Victoria Horticultural Society as well as various garden clubs in Victoria. Her greatest joy was in her home and garden spending time with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive on June 5, 2019 at 10:00am
Published in The Times Colonist on June 1, 2019