It’s with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Elizabeth Jacob (n. Patterson) at the Royal Jubilee Victoria Hospice, on April 16th 2020. She is survived by her sons, Denis (Ottawa, ON) and John (Barrington, RI); her daughters-in-law Kathleen and Kerry; her grandchildren Daniel, Kaylene, Liam, and Alexandra. She is also survived by her brother Albert Patterson, and sister-in-law Lorna Patterson; as well as her extended loving family and friends. Her longtime partner Hank DenOtter, who provided her with laughter, joy, and comfort for many years. Her husband, Gaetan Jacob, predeceased her in 1984. Born in 1941 in Vancouver to John Patterson and Goldie Patterson (n. Logan), she had a genuine caring spirit, a deep love of family and loyalty to her friends. Her strong soul allowed her to be a wonderful mother to her children as they grew up in Ottawa, Montreal, and Paris. Her closest friends will remember her kind, generous spirit, sense of humor, and a joy of life that fostered relationships that were more akin to family. Due to COVID-19, a service will be planned later this year so she may rest next to Gaetan at Beechwood’s RCMP National Memorial Cemetery in Ottawa, Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the Canadian Cancer Society

