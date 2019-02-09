Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jessie "Liz" Connors. View Sign

CONNORS, Elizabeth Jessie "Liz" January 2, 1947 - February 3, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Elizabeth" Liz" Jessie CONNORS announce her sudden and unexpected passing at her home located in the Blenkinsop Valley, with her husband Malcolm by her side. Liz was predeceased by her parents Roy and Myrtle Byers of Salt Spring Island, BC. Liz is survived by her loyal husband Malcolm, her sons Scott (Linda), Shawn and David, her daughters, Kathleen, Melinda (Guy), Tammy, grandchildren Brent, Alicia, Brett, Chris, Jasmine, Michael, Joshua, Abygail, Lily May, Nathaniel and great grandchildren Alexander, Dylan, and Nicholas. Liz would tell you that one of her greatest accomplishments in life was "standing by her man" during a long, fun, adventurous marriage. Her quick wit, tough but loving demeanor ensured she could stand tall with the man of her dreams through any and all challenges life brought their way. Liz loved gardening as she tended to the sprawling grounds of their cherished Blenkinsop Valley property. She and Mal welcomed and nurtured injured wildlife and provided a home to their many dogs, cats and birds over the course of her life. No animal could have been more loved than while cared for by Liz, and her Mal. Liz operated a licenced daycare for over 40 years where she provided a safe, structured, and loving home to generations of children. Liz was an inspiration to us all as we watched her love and care for so many babies, infants, pre-school and after school age children. "The kids" she loved unconditionally. Liz, Lizzie, Mom, Grandma you were one of a kind. You will be missed. Dad will take care of your cats. Rest in peace. It goes without saying, paths will cross, and we/you will all be reunited at Rainbow Bridge, as your Mal would say. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Paramedic crew, members of the Saanich Fire Department, and members of the Saanich Police Department who did their very best in our home on the night of February 3, 2019. Your work, and your compassion will not be forgotten. Also many thanks to McCall Gardens staff members who were very loving, caring and so-so supportive, bless them, bless them all. I'm missing my Lizzie so, so, so much, but in my inner soul and my heart I just feel and know she is now waiting at Rainbow Bridge with our Starlit (Star), our northern white German Shepherd, who passed away October 2, 2018. So my love, my wife, my girl, my lover, my partner, my gardening bud. I just can't "help" it, it keeps coming to me. Without my Lizzie, without my Starlit, what am I going to do, without them both not in my life, day and night. I know my 2 girls are gone without me. I want you to know I will miss you both always and remember our years together for the rest of my life. Always and forever, Your Mal XOXOXOX There will be no service, as per Liz's request.





