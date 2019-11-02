Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Joan WINDLE. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Windle (McAlpine), peacefully, at age 95, on Sept 17, 2019, in Sidney BC.



Joan was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, the only child of Fred and Jill Baker (Sheppard). She was predeceased by husbands Donald G. McAlpine and Stanley C. Windle. She was a loving mother to Cameron (Sharon), Bruce, Brian (Jeanette), and Scot (Patty), and a caring Nana to her grandchildren Joanna, Sarah (Damian), Lindsay (Jayden), Claire (Kristin), Christina (Matt), Andrew, and Anne. In her later years she took great delight in being Great Granny (GG) to Layla, Finn, Hunter, Greyson, and Mikayla.



A devoted mother, she was known for keeping the cookie jar full as her sons (and their friends) grew up.



Joan was an active member in her Anglican parish church, in Edmonton, and later in Sidney. She was also, for a time, active in the Anglican synod nationally. She spent many summers volunteering at the IVCF Pioneer Camps in Alberta. Subsequently she was involved in the BC Association of Hospital Auxillaries. In later years, she was involved with the Plus 55 group in Saanich, working with young students in the community.



A Memorial Service will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church in Sidney BC, on November 9 at 11 am.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

