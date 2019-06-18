Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Josephine VAILLANT. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness but happy memories that we announce the peaceful passing of Elizabeth, our much loved mother, auntie, grandmother, friend to many, after an unexpected but brief battle with cancer.



Elizabeth (also known as "Liz" or "Betty") was born to Peter and Elizabeth McCabe in Glasgow, Scotland, and was predeceased by her five siblings and husband Gerard (Gerry) Vaillant in 1991.



She will be forever missed by son Scot (Lesley), special nephew Patrick Maguire (Irina), much loved nieces Elizabeth Farrant and Eileen Marshall (Scotland) and Elizabeth Maguire, dear grand nieces Cheryl Greene (Rob), Heather Maguire (Rob), and extended family and friends throughout Canada, the UK and the US.



Although a proud Scot at heart, Elizabeth left her native land at age 21 aboard the ocean liner Saxonia, a brave young lass seeking new opportunities in Canada. She caught the eye of her immigration officer, Gerard Vaillant, and they were married in Ottawa in 1957. Son Scot was born in 1963 in LaJolla, CA and the family later moved back to Canada, eventually settling in Victoria.



Elizabeth's career path included work with the RCMP, Canada Post, Pakistani Embassy, and many enjoyable years with the BCGEU from which she retired in 1997.



A gregarious, warm and generous lady, Liz was a proud supporter of several charities and performed volunteer work for organizations within her community. Given her strong faith, her most rewarding activity was her involvement with St. Andrews Cathedral and the Catholic Women's League, where she made many fond friendships.



Elizabeth will be forever remembered by her family for her fun loving nature, quick wit, her good advice and "tell it like it is" attitude. She loved music, prose, theatre, and was often the first one on the dance floor when the music started!



Sincere thanks to the staff of Oak Bay Lodge for their dedicated and compassionate care over the past two years, as Liz faced the challenges of dementia.



A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Cathedral in Victoria on Tuesday, June 25 at 12:00pm. Private family gathering to follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations if desired to Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimers Society BC or Our Place Society. Condolences to

