COOPER, Elizabeth Joy February 7, 1930 - February 8, 2020 Liz quietly left this world one day after her 90th birthday. Born in Hong Kong, Liz was the youngest child of Dr. & Mrs. E.W. Kirk, medical missionaries in China. At 11 years old, her family was evacuated to Toronto. She then finished her schooling in the UK. She was a stenographer at No. 10 Downing Street when she met Michael Alexander Cooper, a medical student in London. Married in 1953, the adventurous young couple immigrated to Canada two years later, eventually settling in Victoria to raise their three children. A dutiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Liz was a gregarious friend to many and a dedicated volunteer on the Victoria Crisis Line. She leaves her husband Michael, her children Alec (Sylvie), Winnie and Veronica, her grandchildren, Michael (Daisy), Oliver (Lauren), Elizabeth (Nathaniel), Marie-Sophie (Mathieu) and Frédéric, her great-granddaughters Brooklyn, Josephine, and Lara, and countless friends to remember her. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Parkwood Court, who kept Mum happy and comfortable to the very end. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Liz's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at







