PATERSON, Elizabeth June 1925 - 2020 June was born in Victoria in 1925 and she passed away on August 2, 2020. Her family would like to thank The Lodge at Selkirk Place, the VIHA staff at Selkirk Place, Pat and the Community Nurses and Hospice for looking after our Aunt. No Service as per June's request. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca