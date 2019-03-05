Elizabeth MacFarlane (September 04, 1932 - February 28, 2019)
Dear Grandma;

Christmas mornings, School plays

Birthday parties, sports days

Babysitting nights, Halloween pumpkin lights

Surprise treats, Easter sweets

Summer swimming,

You and Grandpa Charlie grinning...

Kindness and caring,

interacting and sharing

Even though we were small,

We remember it all

And we will always remember you

Love Nathan and Torin
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 5, 2019
