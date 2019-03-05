Dear Grandma;
Christmas mornings, School plays
Birthday parties, sports days
Babysitting nights, Halloween pumpkin lights
Surprise treats, Easter sweets
Summer swimming,
You and Grandpa Charlie grinning...
Kindness and caring,
interacting and sharing
Even though we were small,
We remember it all
And we will always remember you
Love Nathan and Torin
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 5, 2019