BURNS, Elizabeth (Betty) Margaret Betty passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her parents, William Glyn Adam and Mary Joyce (Beckett) Adam; her husband Edward Charles Burns; her brothers Arthur (Phyllis) and John (Marion) Adam; and her sisters Mary Howell (Len) and Phyllis Sparks (Peter); and niece Penelope Adam. Betty is survived by her brother James Adam (Wendy) of Warwickshire England; sons Mike Burns of Victoria, BC and Peter Burns (Adelina) of Vancouver, BC; daughters Pat Walker (Larry) of New Westminster, BC, and Lynne Burns of Calgary AB; grandsons Rob Hamilton (Michelle) of Kingston, ON, Andy Hamilton (Misao) of Vancouver, BC; granddaughters Mary Jo Hamilton (Tim Eves) of Vancouver, BC, and Holly Grayton (Alex) of Calgary, AB; great-grandsons, Noah Eves and Kai Hamilton; great-granddaughters, Taylor and Morgan Hamilton, Teagan and Lucy Eves; nephews David (Anne) and Richard Adam (Suzanne), Patrick Howell (Sandra), Peter Sparks (Alison), John (Rosalind), and Christopher (Wendy) Adam, Ian (Tonia), Michael (Mhari) and Simon (Julia) Adam; nieces Rosemary Chiverton (Christopher), Elizabeth Williamson (Ihian), and Mary Murrell (Brian); great-nephews Fred (Christina) and Tom Howell; great-nieces Jenny Tudor (Mike) and several other younger family members she did not have the pleasure of meeting. Betty was a gifted artist born in (Ceylon) Sri Lanka and spent her formative years living with her family in a house built by her father in Pattipola. She went exploring at her Dad's side, did daily lessons led by her Mum and developed a great understanding for varying points of view before they rejoined family in England. In 1940 at the age of 18, Betty felt if they were to keep the British Isles from being overrun they had all better contribute what they could for the war effort. She answered a little ad in the paper saying the Air Force needed women for "special duties". She was intrigued, and successful in the interview. Her first posting was as a Radar Operator at a station near Swanage on the south coast of England. This turned out to be part of the Telecommunications Research Establishment where the Radar detecting system had been developed. She said they often saw Dr. Watson Watt and Dr. John Cockroft who were in charge of it all and later knighted for their huge contribution in helping with the war. After the war, Betty came to Canada to be with her husband and start a family. Together they lived in Vancouver, Clinton, Belleville and Ottawa before retiring to live in Victoria. She had a love and respect for nature no doubt from her upbringing in Ceylon, and spent a lot of time tending to gardens, spying birds and going for walks. Although Mum could be funny, and we had our share of laughs with her, it was her love for her family and having some time to chat or learn something that she treasured. She was often a friend to us and to others, taking great pleasure in simply having a cup of tea and sorting through the trials of life. A small service for family is being arranged and Betty's family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Glengarry Hospital for their exceptional care and dedication.





