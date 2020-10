Our dear little "Bet" slipped away on September 21, 2020, at the age of 95.



Left behind to remember her sweet, gentle ways and twinkling blue eyes are her husband Ray (Nick), her daughters Penny, Cathy and Anne, their families, the "Boy", and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to dear friend Pat, and all who helped care for Mom over the last few years of her journey.



